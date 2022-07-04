Citizens advised to adopt precautionary measures against Corona, Congo viruses on Eid

Rawalpindi : The citizens have been advised to adopt all possible precautionary measures to avoid Corona and Congo viruses on Eidul Azha.

According to a district administration spokesman, the district administration had set up 11 cattle markets for the sale of sacrificial animals in the Rawalpindi district.

The administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq, had set up 11 cattle markets to facilitate the citizens to purchase sacrificial animals for Eidul Azha.

In Rawalpindi, cattle markets of sacrificial animals were set up at Bhatta Chowk near Koh-e-Noor Mills Rawalpindi Cantt, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Adiala Road on Adiala Road and Chakri Road near Al-Haram City.

Cattle markets were also set up on Gulyana Road, Mangal Chowk near Kalar by-pass, Tanki road near Chan Shah Jalyar Kahuta, Chovera Bazaar near Rescue-1122, Kotli Sattian, HIT near Sunday Bazaar timber market road Taxila, Sharif Hospital Stop on G.T. Road Wah Cantonment, Tehsil Road, Lower Bazaar Murree and Jhika Gali Murree, he added.

In order to protect the citizens from the Congo and Corona viruses, the authorities concerned were directed to take solid steps besides ensuring arrangements for health and hygiene of the animals.

The administration has restricted the free movement of sacrificial animals inside the city so that it could properly spray the animals at the entry points to ensure their protection from the virus.