Over 3,000 policemen to perform security duties on Eidul Azha

Islamabad : Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have finalized a comprehensive security plan for Eidul Azha and decided to augment security at public as well as worship places and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident.

According to police source, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Nasir Akbar Khan has directed the police to remain on high alert and fully prepared during Eid days.

According to the security plan, more than 3000 policemen would perform security duties and to patrol in various sectors to check possible house burglaries during Eid holidays.

More than 900 mosques and 50 Imambargahs will be covered by armed guards and policemen during Eidul Azha prayers.

He said the policemen would also patrol in the various sectors and police in-charges of circles would ensure proper security at the Eid congregations in various locations.

More than 300 policemen would be only deputed for the security at Faisal Mosque on Eid day while walk through gates and scanners would be installed as a part of security measure.

"Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers would be responsible of the security around worship places.

They may be provided additional force on their request for the effective patrolling and security at Eid congregations in various sectors," he maintained.

Duty rosters have been prepared by the in-charges of police stations and policemen would patrol in various sectors during day and night timings to check possible house burglaries and ensure protection to properties during Eid holidays.

The mobile officers and police guard posted at mosques, Imambargahs, public/picnic places will take notice of the beggars hovering around the premises and will take legal action against them.

Special focus is to ensure safety to properties and stop frequent incidents of theft and car lifting during Eid holidays.

As a part of security measures, police pickets may be erected at all important entry and exit points for checking of vehicles.

The mobile patrols and squads of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) would also remain present in markets, shopping plazas and also at prominent points before Eid days and also during Eid congregations.

Bomb disposal squad will remain available at short notice and all public places, parks, play grounds will be kept under strict vigilance and security cover, the source maintained.

ITP has also made a special deployment plan before Eid and markets as well as shopping areas will be manned by traffic officials to regulate the traffic and ensure planned parking.

The police also sought cooperation of the citizens going to their native towns to celebrate this religious festival so that their property can be protected effectively.

Islamabad police have sought cooperation of the citizens for ensuring effective security measures.

It has been asked to remain some lights on within the House and also assign duty of some person to look after your house.

The source said that no valuables including jewellery and cash should be left at home and all doors should be properly locked.