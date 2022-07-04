Deserving students to get scholarships

Islamabad : A memorandum of understanding was signed for the provision of scholarships to deserving students for five academic years.

Five students registered under the Sanjan Nagar Public Education Trust will receive merit-based financial assistance from Beaconhouse School System.

The scholarships will cover admission fees, tuition fees, laboratory charges, Learning Management System enrolment, textbooks, and other fees required for various extra-curricular activities, while the students will also get laptops or tablets with the internet facility for academic progress in the Hybrid A-Level programme, Homebridge.

The MoU was signed by Harris Sufyan, project director at Homebridge, and Beena Raza, member of the Board of Trustees at the Sanjan Nagar Trust during a special ceremony.

Nassir Kasuri, executive director at Beaconhouse, said the Hybrid A-Level programme offered by Homebridge was meant for providing a long-term alternative to on-campus education to students with limited access to high-standard international programmes.

"Through this partnership with the Sanjan Nagar Trust, we wish to provide better opportunities to deserving students who can receive quality education through an easier, more flexible education model, and have better chances to lead a progressive life,” he said.

Principal of the not-for-profit Sanjan Nagar School Farzana Kausar said, “We at Sanjan Nagar Public Education Trust Higher Secondary School (SNPET-HSS) appreciate the Beaconhouse and Homebridge teams for this great initiative in making unequal access to education, equal. We are very excited that SNPET-HSS students will become part of the first batch of this programme and wish the very best to the Homebridge team and our students for their collaborative success.”