Bouzkova into Wimbledon quarters

LONDON: Marie Bouzkova reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon on Sunday when she breezed past Caroline Garcia of France in straight sets.

The 23-year-old Czech won 7-5, 6-2 against the big-serving Garcia whose challenge was undermined by her 25 unforced errors to her opponent´s four.

"I don´t know how I got here," said the world number 66 Bouzkova who had never previously got past the second round of a Slam.

"Now we will celebrate with strawberries and cream. It´s one of our 100 routines at Wimbledon."

Bouzkova will face either world number two Ons Jabeur of Tunisia or Elise Mertens of Belgium for a place in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Germany´s Tatjana Maria saved two match points to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The 34-year-old mother-of-two defeated former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 after battling back from 1-4 down in the second set.

Maria, ranked 103, fired nine aces and exploited Ostapenko´s all-or-nothing approach which resulted in 52 winners and 57 unforced errors for the Latvian.

Maria made her Wimbledon debut back in 2007, but had never previously got beyond the third round of a Grand Slam.

"It makes me so proud to be a mum -- that´s the best thing in the world," said Maria, who only returned from a second maternity leave less than a year ago.

"I love my kids. To be able to do it together, it makes this really special." Maria will face fellow German Jule Niemeier for a place in the semi-finals.