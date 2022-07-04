Two murderers of cops killed in encounter

LAHORE:Two robbers, who had martyred three policemen during encounters in the provincial capital, were killed near Manga Mandi bypass on Sunday.

The robbers were identified as Pervez alias Paiju and Abbas alias Basu. CIA Sadar police along with Pervez and Abbas were on their way in a police personnel carrier when the accomplices of the accused attacked the police party to rescue them. Paiju and Abbas were injured by the firing of their own accomplices.

The injured robbers were rushed to the hospital where they died. Both the robbers had a record of abduction and rape cases. They had martyred Constables Ibad Dogar, Adil Hussain during a patrol on Manga Bypass last year and Qaiser in Sundar. Yet in another police encounter took place near LDA Park in Ghalib Market, police arrested two robbers Waseem and Sajjad. Police signaled the accused to stop on which they opened fire on the police team.

As a result, the two robbers were injured in the exchange of fire. Police recovered a pistol, a stolen motorcycle, two mobile phones from the robbers and shifted them to hospital. According to police, the robbers were fleeing after committing robberies in the Ghaziabad and Ghalib Market areas.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 949 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, eight people died, whereas 989 were injured.