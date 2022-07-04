Valuables worth Rs30m burnt in garment factory fire

LAHORE:Goods worth Rs30 million reduced to ashes when fire broke out in a garment factory in Model Town on Sunday.

The fire broke out as a result of a boiler explosion in the factory, which engulfed the entire building. Around 25 workers timely came out of the building. On being informed, Rescue 1122 and fire brigade personnel managed to put out the fire after several hours of struggle. Rescue officials said that the factory's boiler had burst into flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, while the factory owner said that the fire had reduced his goods worth Rs30 million to ashes.

Family protests man’s death: A 35-year-old man was mysteriously killed in a private society in the Chuhng area on Sunday. The victim Saghir’s heirs staged a protest demonstration against the killing by placing the body on Multan Road. They blocked the road and chanted slogans against the management of the society, which caused traffic jam. The protesters alleged that Saghir was tortured to death by society guards. Police assured the protesters that action would be taken against the responsible after receiving autopsy report.

Man found dead: A 60-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Bhatti Gate police on Sunday. Some locals spotted the body of a man lying news Bird Market and informed the police. The victim, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Six injured: Six persons were injured when an air compressor exploded at a petrol pump near Pindi Stop. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the three injured to hospital. Three injured were treated on the spot.

SHO arrested: SHO Wahdat Colony Sub-Inspector Mubashir Ali was arrested for kidnapping a citizen, illegally detaining him and implicating him in a fake drug case.

A citizen named Usman Rashid was having a dispute with the family of SHO Wahdat Colony Sub-Inspector Mubashir Ali. When Usman Rashid came out of the court the other day after being granted bail, SHO Wahdat Colony Hafiz Mubashir kidnapped him with the help of his two cousins Abdullah Ikram and Muhammad Ayub and kept him in illegal custody.

Later, he implicated him in a fake drug case. SP Model Town inquired into the incident and found the SHO guilty. Police also arrested the two accomplices of the SHO involved in the kidnapping.