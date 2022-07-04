India landslide death toll rises to 37

GUWAHATI, India: The death toll from a massive landslide in India hit 37 on Sunday, authorities said, as rescue teams battled teeming rain to search for 25 others still missing three days later.
A wall of mud and rock swamped a camp housing railway construction workers and members of the Territorial Army in remote Manipur state in the northeast after heavy rain early on Thursday. Emergency teams rescued 18 survivors within the first few hours of the incident.
But army spokesperson Angom Bobin Singh said on Sunday that 28 people were still missing before an announcement later that three more bodies had been retrieved. The fourth day of search operations was ongoing "despite adverse weather conditions" because of "heavy rains and fresh landslides", Singh said.
