Two men involved in last year’s cash van robbery arrested

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two men who were planning to rob a cash van in the Bahadurabad neighbourhood of Karachi. They also claimed that the suspects had looted Rs200 million from a cash van last year.

Officials said that the police had received information about the presence of the suspects planning to rob the cash van near Char Minar in Bahadurabad. They said that the police reached the area and arrested the two men, adding that they were identified as Mudassir Shah and Abid.

Police claimed to have recovered weapons and drugs from the possession of the suspects as well as impounded the motorbike they were riding at the time of the arrest.

Officials said that the two men and their accomplices had robbed Rs200 million from a cash van they had stolen at II Chundrigar Road on August 9 last year.

They said that the van’s driver had sped off with the vehicle and later emptied it of all the cash, adding that Abid had escaped to Afghanistan after the robbery and returned to Pakistan recently.

Police said Abid had also been arrested earlier in a robbery case by the Sachal police, adding that around half a dozen other suspects, including the driver, had already been arrested in connection with last year’s incident.