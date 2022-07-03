US Special Rep Dilawar Abbas has deep love for Pakistan, Urdu

ISLAMABAD: Dilawar Abbas Syed, US President Joe Biden’s Special Representative on Business and Commercial Affairs, has a deep love for Pakistan and Urdu.



“I first began reading the Imruz newspaper at the age of four and then the Jang newspaper remained under study. I read Urdu newspapers keenly.”

He also fluently speaks Urdu.

Syed went to the US in 1989 on a student visa after completing his O Level from Pakistan. He has held important positions in the US government.

Syed holds an MBA from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and earned a BA in Economics and Computer Science from the University of Texas, Austin.





