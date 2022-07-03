Italian hotelier shot dead in Mexico

TUXTLA GUTIARREZ, Mexico: An Italian businessman and owner of a well-known hotel in southern Mexico was shot and killed in the town of Palenque where he lived, local authorities said.
The prosecutor’s office of the southernmost state of Chiapas said Raphael Alessandro Tunesi was shot midday on Friday as he prepared to pick up his daughters from school.
"Police officers who arrived found him inside a vehicle... with several bullet wounds," the office said.
Tunesi had been living in Chiapas for several years and was considered an expert on Mayan culture.
TASHKENT: Authorities in Uzbekistan said on Saturday that they had arrested "organisers of mass riots" who wanted to...
NEW DELHI: A Pulitzer Prize-winning Kashmiri photojournalist said on Saturday that she was stopped by Indian...
SAN FRANCISCO: Google announced on Saturday it would delete users’ location history when they visit abortion...
PARIS: The world is still not using one of its most effective weapons against Covid -- properly ventilating public...
KABUL: Thousands of Afghan clerics pledged loyalty to the Taliban on Saturday, but ended a three-day meeting without...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The Israeli army said it intercepted three drones launched by Lebanon´s Hizbullah movement on...
Comments