Man commits suicide

MANSEHRA: A man committed suicide after opening fire on his sister-in-law in the Chagri village of Oghi tehsil on Sunday. Sources said Moin Gul, after an exchange of harsh words with his wife, opened fire and her sister-in-law received bullet injuries.

Later on the accused, Moin Gul, committed suicide with the same firearm and succumbed to bullet injuries on way to the hospital. The injured woman was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Oghi from where doctors referred her to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad where her condition was stated to be serious.