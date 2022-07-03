 
Sunday July 03, 2022
Affordable

July 03, 2022

Although the government has promised to root out poverty, the introduction of this year’s budget has worried the people. While inflation in the country has affected every sector, education has suffered the most.

The abrupt increase in not only tuition fees but also the price of stationery items like pens and notebooks has made it difficult for poor students to continue their studies. We must pay attention to making education more affordable.

Shah Jan and Peer Jan

Kech

