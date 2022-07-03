Price control

This refers to the letter ‘Inflation bites’ (June 28, 2022) by Professor Adeel Ali. No one can deny the fact that three meals a day are a basic necessity. But in our country the increasing prices of essential commodities have priced out much of the lower classes, with many persisting on as little as one meal a day.
The decline in purchasing power has left even those able to find employment struggling to put enough food on the table. Therefore, bringing food prices under control should be the top priority of the present administration.
Yasira Mansoor
Makran
