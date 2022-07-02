Shehbaz wins bronze in Int’l Taekwondo C’ship

KARACHI: The country's talented fighter Shehbaz Ahmad on Friday snared bronze in the poomsae event of the Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championship, being in operation in South Korea.

In the quarter-finals, Shehbaz defeated Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Ali Al-Abbas in the -40kg to make it to the semi-finals. However in the pre-final he was beaten by Korea's former world champion and was settled for a bronze.

That was the second bronze of the event. Earlier, Shahzeb Khan had won bronze in kyorugi event the other day.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation's (PTF) President Lt Col (retd) Waseem Ahmad was happy with his fighters' performance.