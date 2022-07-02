Shehbaz wins bronze in Int’l Taekwondo C’ship

KARACHI: The country's talented fighter Shehbaz Ahmad on Friday snared bronze in the poomsae event of the Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championship, being in operation in South Korea.
In the quarter-finals, Shehbaz defeated Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Ali Al-Abbas in the -40kg to make it to the semi-finals. However in the pre-final he was beaten by Korea's former world champion and was settled for a bronze.
That was the second bronze of the event. Earlier, Shahzeb Khan had won bronze in kyorugi event the other day.
Pakistan Taekwondo Federation's (PTF) President Lt Col (retd) Waseem Ahmad was happy with his fighters' performance.
LIVERPOOL: Mohamed Salah ended speculation over his Liverpool future on Friday by signing a new contract that will...
LONDON: Rafael Nadal was again forced to dig deep to reach the Wimbledon third round on Thursday as women’s top seed...
LAHORE: Pakistan leg spinner Tuba Hasan earned her maiden central contract along with Gul Feroza and Sadaf Shamas...
LONDON: World number two Ons Jabeur beat French teenager Diane Parry 6-2, 6-3 on Friday to cruise through to the...
KARACHI: Pakistan has a potential to qualify for the Olympics 2028 when Bocce sport is very likely to be included in...
LONDON: Wimbledon is gearing up to celebrate 100 years of its iconic Centre Court, described as a “white elephant”...
Comments