Covid-19 situation: Sindh CM warns of tough measures

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Friday warned of taking “tough measures” if the Covid-19 situation continues to worsen in the province, especially in the port city.

A meeting of the Provincial Coronavirus Taskforce was held today due to the high positivity ratio as concerns of a sixth wave grow further.

Briefing the participants, secretary health Sindh said: “The cases in Karachi started to increase from June 24 and a 19 percent positivity has been recorded in the last seven days.”

There were 248 cases on June 24, 337 on June 26, 431 on June 28, and 465 on June 30.

During the meeting, CM Shah said if coronavirus cases increase, the government may have to take drastic measures again. It was, however, noted that the hospital admission rate was still low.

“Karachi has the highest number of weekly cases,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister directed the people of Sindh to follow the SOPs and advised them to get vaccinated and get booster shots if applicable.

“Major events of Eidul Azha and Muharram are near and we have to bring down the rate of Covid-19,” he said.