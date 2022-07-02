Cnergyico, Unilever sign deal

KARACHI: Cnergyico Pk Limited (formerly Byco Petroleum) has partnered with Unilever’s flagship ice cream and frozen dessert brand Wall’s to improve service offerings and facilitate customers at forecourts, a statement said on Friday.

Cnergyico seeks to offer one-stop solution to its valued customers who want to refuel their vehicles and make convenience store purchases, the company said.

“Now, with the summer season at its peak, Cnergyico’s retail outlets will also offer Wall’s ice creams to customers,” it added.

Present at signing ceremony, Mudassar Qadeer, Cnergyico’s senior general manager for oil marketing business said with partnership with Unilever to deploy Wall’s ice creams at their stores, they had taken a step for customer convenience.

Stores at Cnergyico’s retail sites offer a variety of snacks and beverages along with numerous other items for top-up shopping and last-minute, impulse purchases, all selected for their high quality. Featuring clean, well-lit stores, with easy-to-reach shelves, the company stocks fresh products and facilitates a quick checkout.

Cnergyico is one of the biggest energy companies in Pakistan.

It operates one of country’s largest oil refineries in terms of installed capacity, and has a rapidly growing network of over 450 retail outlets.