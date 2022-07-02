Garment exporters issue SOS call

LAHORE: Garment manufacturers and exporters issued a SOS call, saying power shutdowns, soaring fuel and energy prices, rising markup rate, and delay in sales tax refunds were leading the industry to a breakdown in whole export-oriented textile supply chain in the country.

PRGMEA north zone chairman Sheikh Luqman stated the situation had not improved at all despite various appeals to concerned departments.

“Now we are sending an “SOS call: Apparel industry amidst acute financial crisis and the ensuing breakdown of value-added textile chain”, which needs quick response, as country needs dollar and we are fully capable of doing this.”

“We have plenty of orders to earn dollars, but having no level-playing field to fulfill these orders due to indifferent and callous attitude of the authorities,” he added.

Calling for quick and serious steps to sustain the growth of apparel exports, Amin said the new Textile Policy had made a commitment to provision of gas and electricity at competitive international prices, a continuation of tariff rationalisation, and sticking to the policy of Duty Drawback on Local Taxes and Levies.