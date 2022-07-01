Brown Jackson sworn in as first black woman on US SC

WASHINGTON: The United States made history on Thursday as Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

The 51-year-old’s appointment by Democratic President Joe Biden means white men are not in the majority on the nation’s highest court for the first time in 233 years. While her confirmation is a milestone, it won’t change the 6-3 conservative majority on the court, which has come under fire for recent rulings broadening the right to bear arms, eviscerating abortion rights and limiting the government’s power to curb greenhouse gases.

"As Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson takes her seat on the Supreme Court, our nation takes an historic step toward realizing our highest ideals," Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, said in a statement.

"Amid this court’s cruel assault on Americans’ health, freedom and security, she will be a much needed force for equal justice for all." Jackson spoke only to say her oaths during Thursday’s brief ceremony.

She had picked up support from three Senate Republicans during a grueling and at times brutal confirmation process, delivering Biden a bipartisan 53-47 approval for his first Supreme Court nominee.