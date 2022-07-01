President may ask PM to seek confidence vote

President may ask PM Shehbaz Sharif to seek a confidence vote. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi in the near future may ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to obtain a vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

A source claimed that PTI is seriously deliberating on dealing a blow to the Shehbaz government comprising over 10 coalition partners. The purpose is to create a political crisis to pave way for early elections.

When contacted, PTI spokesman and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the party’s deliberations on the issue. He said that within a few weeks, the PTI would formally ask President Arif Alvi to ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to obtain a vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Chaudhry said that the PTI is in contact with some of the government allies. Referring to the anger of ANP and MQM against the leading coalition partners in the Shehbaz government, he said the premier could be asked by the president to seek a vote of confidence in two weeks.

The Article 91(7) of the Constitution is relevant in this case. It reads as: “The Prime Minister shall hold office during the pleasure of the President, but the President shall not exercise his powers under this clause unless he is satisfied that the Prime Minister does not command the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly, in which case he shall summon the National Assembly and require the Prime Minister to obtain a vote of confidence from the Assembly.”

When approached, veteran politician and constitutional expert Wasim Sajjad explained that the prime minister, when asked by the president to seek a vote of confidence, is not required to get a majority vote of the total membership of the house but of those present. He explained that for the election of the prime minister, the majority of the total membership is required. However, for vote of confidence, the Article 91(7) only requires confidence of the majority of the members present.

The Article 91(4) deals with the election of the prime minister. In this article there is a clear mention of “votes of the majority of the total membership”.

The Article 91(4) reads as: “The Prime Minister shall be elected by the votes of the majority of the total membership of the National Assembly: Provided that, if no member secures such majority in the first poll, a second poll shall be held between the members who secure the two highest numbers of votes in the first poll and the member who secures a majority of votes of the members present and voting shall be declared to have been elected as Prime Minister: Provided further that, if the number of votes secured by two or more members securing the highest number of votes is equal, further poll shall be held between them until one of them secures a majority of votes of the members present and voting.”