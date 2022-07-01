All of PTI leaders’ time spent defending Imran, says Sharjeel

Reacting to Fawad Chaudhry’s statement on Thursday, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon wondered how long the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader would defend the numerous scandals of ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

A statement quoted Memon as saying that after the emergence of a new scandal related to the Toshakhana, the former PM could no longer claim that he could do whatever he wanted with the precious watches he had received as gifts from other heads of state.

“Isn’t that person considered a thief who sells things acquired by theft and who pays only 20 per cent of the selling price to their owners?”

He said the PTI could not deny the people’s right to demand accountability. “It’s the people’s right to ask about the sale of the watches when these precious items don’t even belong to you.”

He said that earlier, a question was raised as to how come the precious watch was returned to the person who had originally given that gift. He pointed out that except for the PTI’s leadership, the entire nation feels embarrassed due to Khan’s “misdeeds”.

The information minister said that defending the scandals of the ousted premier is a full-time job, so while they are doing that, PTI leaders will not be able to do anything else. He stated that Khan’s era of “fascist” and “sponsored” rule has come to an end. He advised PTI leaders to adopt a reasonable line of action to ensure their survival in the political arena.