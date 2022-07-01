IGP takes notice of officials’ influence in service matters

Islamabad : The Federal Capital Police are facing influences in police matters including posting, transfer, deputation, leave and other police affairs.

The Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has taken serious notice of extraneous influence by police officials in service matters, a police public relations officer said.

He said that some police officials of ICT Police are attempting to bring extraneous influences in respect of service matters such as posting, transfers, deputation, leave, etc adding that these acts are not only a breach of Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964, but also constitute misconduct in terms of the Government Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules as well as Police rule 14.27.In view of the above, he said that in order to curb such illegal practices, the IGP Islamabad has directed that all the police personnel in their own interest to scrupulously observe the provision contained in Government Servants Conduct and Discipline Rules.

He further told that if any police personnel attempts to bring extraneous influence in respect of his posting, transfer, deputation, leave etc, strict disciplinary action shall be taken against him under the relevant rules/laws.

The IGP said that we are taking every possible step to make Islamabad Police a professional and corruption free force adding that merit in all service matters will be put in practice.