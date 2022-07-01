Political heat

It’s just July, and the temperature is rising. If you look around, you will see that rising prices, political enmities, loadshedding and water scarcity are crossing their limits, and the growing anger against politicians may burst any time. The Karachi protests against power outages and the anger of the allied parties at the PML-N and PPP for not meeting the commitments made to them before the no-confidence motion are signs of tougher days in the future. The recently held local government elections have also added fuel to the fire as the event was marred with violence and mismanagement. The contesting parties are now accusing the PPP of not conducting the elections in a free and fair manner.

All this may lead to a standoff between the PDM and the allied parties, and the resultant fiasco may be suicidal for our unstable democracy. It seems that the ruling parties are aware that the system may go any time, therefore they are busy taking maximum benefits out of it.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi