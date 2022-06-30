Climate crisis

The climate change minister has held a number of press conferences to inform the people that Pakistan is facing water shortages. This exercise was disappointing because there was no solution or action plan announced to help overcome this problem. Some reports have suggested that the highest water loss in Pakistan is due to several agricultural activities that result in leaks or theft. However, no work has been done to overcome these issues. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the southern region faces drought-type conditions with many old wells and ground bores drying up as the water table moves down. The KP government and the climate ministry should work together to create water storage units and develop a plan to transport water across the region. Installing solar water pumps and digging new wells and water bores can also reduce water shortages.

Also, on the national level, new irrigation methods like drip and spray irrigation should be adopted, and water canals should be covered by solar or plastic panels to reduce evaporation.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar