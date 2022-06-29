Kartarpur corridor represents Pak commitment to religious freedom: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (COAS) has said the Kartarpur Corridor is a practical manifestation of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment towards religious freedom and harmony.



He was talking to a delegation of 12-member British Sikh soldiers, headed by Deputy Commander Field Army, UK, Major General Celia J Harvey, who called on him at the General Headquarters here on Tuesday.

The army chief said that Pakistan respects all religions and also recognises the need for promotion of religious tourism in the country.The members of the delegation appreciated the efforts of Pakistan’s armed forces in bringing peace and normalcy to tribal districts of the country.

During their stay in Pakistan, the British Sikh soldiers visited Lahore where they witnessed a flag lowering ceremony at the Wagah border. They visited the Lahore Fort, Allama Iqbal Mausoleum and Badshahi Mosque. The British Sikh soldiers also visited several religious sites of the country, including Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir, Haveli Naunihal Singh, Gurdwara Janamasthan Guru Ram Das, Samadi Ranjeet Singh, Gudwara Dera Sahib, Kartarpur Corridor, Nankana Sahib and Dera Panja Sahib.

The delegation also visited the Orakzai district and witnessed the Samana Fort, Lockhart Fort and Saragarhi Monument. This was the place where 21 Sikh soldiers laid their lives in 1897 as part of a British expedition and the site has much historical significance for Sikhs. The delegation laid a wreath at the Saragarhi Monument.