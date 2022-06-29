Marble industry hit hard by rise in power tariff

MARDAN: The Marble Mines and Industry Development Association on Tuesday expressed concern over increase in prices of petroleum products and hike in power tariff.

The concern was voiced at a meeting, which was attended by the office-bearers of various chapters of the association from across the province.

A press release said Himmat Shah and Sajid Khan from Peshawar, Mohammad Irsar, Sikandar Bacha, Mohammad Younas, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Ejaz Bacha and Aman Khan from Barabanda, Mian Fazilat Shah, Amjad Ali Afridi and Farhan Khan from Jehangira, Fazle Rahman, Taufail Khan and Riaz Khan from Bajaur, Abdul Malik from Abbottabad, Sardar Ali Khan and Sabir Hussain Khan from Swabi, Shakirullah from Shabqadar and Khan Mir Mullaguri attended the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Mohammad Sajjad the marble industry was facing problems after the recent surge in prices of petroleum products and electricity tariff.

He said the marble industry provided jobs to thousands of workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but the recent increase in the prices of POL and power tariff had created a host of problems for them.

Asking the government to look into the problems of those working in the marble industry, he said that many units were closed, which rendered the workers jobless due to the rising running costs.

Mohammad Sajjad said that many marble factories were now working single shift. He said that the marble industry would face job losses if the government did not give relief to it.