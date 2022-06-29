Ex-student held after two Iraq professors killed

ARBIL, Iraq: Two Iraqi university professors were gunned down in the Kurdish regional capital Arbil on Tuesday prompting the arrest of a disgruntled former student, authorities said. Shootings as a means of settling scores are far from rare in Iraq -- its legacy of war and sectarian conflict mean the country’s 40 million people count some 7.6 million firearms, according to figures from the Small Arms Survey.
CANBERRA: The High Commission for Pakistan, Canberra organised the first-ever Pakistan Mango Festival. The Mango...
SAN ANTONIO: US police on Tuesday were investigating the grim discovery of about 50 bodies in and around a trailer...
DHAKA: More than seven million Bangladeshis are still in "desperate" need of shelter and aid after deadly floods...
WELLINGTON: Nasa blasted a nanosatellite barely bigger than a microwave oven into outer space on Tuesday, part of a...
EDINBURGH: Scotland’s government on Tuesday drew the battle lines for a historic tussle with London as it announced...
NEW YORK: A New York judge on Tuesday overturned a law passed in December that allowed non-citizens to vote in local...
Comments