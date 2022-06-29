 
close
Wednesday June 29, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Ex-student held after two Iraq professors killed

By AFP
June 29, 2022

ARBIL, Iraq: Two Iraqi university professors were gunned down in the Kurdish regional capital Arbil on Tuesday prompting the arrest of a disgruntled former student, authorities said. Shootings as a means of settling scores are far from rare in Iraq -- its legacy of war and sectarian conflict mean the country’s 40 million people count some 7.6 million firearms, according to figures from the Small Arms Survey.

Comments