PSF vows to produce world-beaters in three years

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan squash’s administrators have claimed that they will be able to groom world champion in three-year time, reposing confidence in hard work and uncanny abilities of the youth to perform well at the international level.

Air Marshal Aamir Masood, senior vice president of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), during a media interaction on the occasion of National Junior Championship Circuit II at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex Monday claimed that some talented juniors have already threatened to make their presence felt.

“Hamza Khan, Asian junior champion Noor Zaman and a couple of other players have the guts to topple the best on the junior circuit. I am hopeful that they would continue to make strides in coming events which also include British Open Under-19 and all-important World Juniors within the next two months.”

Hamza Khan, Under-19 British Open champion has arrived back from the USA to start preparing for the British Open Under-19 starting in Nottingham (UK) from July 20. Both Hamza and Noor opted out of the National Junior Championship and have started training with the seniors including Nasir Iqbal.

“If you are to win the world title, you have to be at your best at 22 and 23. This is the right age to threaten the best in the world. I hope and expect that both Noor and Hamza could go on to make the country proud by attaining their peak at around 21.

“If they stay focused and continue training the way they are training these days, I am confident that they can pose threat to the world title in three-year time. But their first test will be the British Open and later the World Juniors. There has been a 36 years drought since we last won the world junior individual title. I hope and expect this year is the time when we have a very good chance of breaking the jinx. Both are good and there are a few others who are equally good.”

The Pakistan Squash Federation has also raised the bar to dole out per month salary to a quality foreign coach. “We can even offer $10,000 per month to a quality foreign coach for training Pakistan youth. Even the cash-rich cricket administrators think twice before offering such a package to a renowned coach.

Yet we believe if we want to groom quality squash players, turning the talented youth into a future national asset we need to train them under the watchful eyes of quality coaches. Our effort to look for the best coach is on.”

However, the Pakistan Squash Federation SVP added that there would be no compromise on the quality check. “Discipline and extreme fitness will be the watchwords of our future training.

No player, no matter how talented he is, would be given any luxury in these departments. We would provide them all the support and expect them to make the best use of the given facilities.” Former British Open champion Qamar Zaman who was also present on the occasion backed PSF SVP.

“Federation is making all-out efforts to bring out the best from the youth. You would see numerous talented players emerging from KP in different age group categories during the ongoing championship,” Qamar said.