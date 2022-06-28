CITY PULSE

The Extraordinary Ordinariness of the

Human Encounter

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Madiha Hyder. Titled ‘The Extraordinary Ordinariness of the Human Encounter’, the show will run at the gallery until July 7. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Phool Titli Aur Main

The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Asif Jamil. Titled ‘Phool Titli Aur Main’, the show will run at the gallery until June 30. Call 0302-8293492 for more information.

A House Without Walls

The VASL Artists’ Association is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Suleman Faisal and Ahsan Memon. Titled ‘A House Without Walls’, the show will run at The Gallery, T2F, until June 30. Call 021-35389043 for more information.

For the Love of Life

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Amna Rehman and Kiran Saleem. Titled ‘For the Love of Life’, the show is curated by Quddus Mirza, and will run at the gallery until June 30. Call 021-35861523 for more information.