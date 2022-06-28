Cops ordered to curb crime thru modern technology

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that effective policing and modern technology should be used to curb street and heinous crimes in all districts across province including Lahore.

He directed field officers to investigate cases of ransom, murder, rape and serious crimes to logical end and those involved in sexual harassment, acid throwing and violence against women and children should be punished severely. Rao Sardar Ali Khan also directed to expedite awareness campaign against prevention of gender crime, timely reporting and saving youth from curse of drugs in collaboration of parents and civil society.

IG said that code of conduct of the Election Commission should be implemented in all the districts where by-elections are going to be held and non-discriminatory action should be taken against those violating code of conduct during by-elections.

“Foolproof security of foreigners working in Punjab, especially Chinese nationals is one of the top priorities of Punjab Police,” he said, stressing strict security of residences, offices and working sites of Chinese nationals.

He said that timely steps should be taken to prevent cases of cattle theft near Eidul Azha and arrangements should be made for security in cattle markets. “An effective plan should be devised for patrolling of Dolphin and other patrolling forces in the vicinity of cattle markets.”

He directed to beef up patrolling of PHP teams on highways for protection of traders and citizens. “Strict legal action should be taken against the organised groups involved in property crime in Rawalpindi region,” Rao said, directing that all resources be utilised to make Lahore a "Drug-Free City" by launching an intelligence-based operation to eradicate all drugs cases.

In the video link conference, the RPOs of all the regions briefed IG Punjab on the steps taken to curb crime in their districts. IG Punjab directed the field officers to strictly implement the National Action Plan and intensify combing and intelligence-based operations in sensitive places.

The IG said that officers should perform duties in field instead of sitting in offices. He directed officers for direct liaison with the common man under open door policy. “Performance of officers would be determined in the light of confidential reports of the Special Branch and Internal Accountability Branch,” he added.

In the video link conference, RPOs of all regions briefed IG Punjab on the steps taken to curb crime in their districts. Additional IG Establishment, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG CT D, Additional IG Welfare, Additional IG Operations, Additional IG Training, Additional IG Investigation, Additional IG PHP, DIG Operations, DIGs and other officers also attended the meeting. Addl IG South Punjab, CCPO Lahore, RPOs of all regions, DPOs participated through video link.

Meanwhile, the IGP took notice of the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Shahdara and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. He directed to take steps for arrest of the accused, emphasised upon conviction of accused and provision of justice to the family members on priority basis.

Ads per details, on the direction of IG, DIG Investigation Lahore Kamran Adil visited the crime scene in Shahdara. DIG Investigation Lahore said that the accused had gone to his aunt's house in Shera Kot and hid himself after the horrific murder. He was arrested with the help of modern technology. DIG Investigation further said that the accused had confessed crime whereas further investigation is underway and the accused will be given severe punishment.