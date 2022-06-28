Child dies after consuming ‘poisonous’ tea

JAMRUD: A four-year-old girl died allegedly after taking ‘poisonous’ tea while five others fell unconscious Monday.It was learnt that the girl identified as Hafsa, daughter of one Shahidullah, died after allegedly consuming ‘poisonous’ tea at the breakfast at a village in Jamrud. Shahidullah, his wife, two daughters and a son fell unconscious after taking the tea. They were rushed to a hospital where their condition was said to be critical.
NEW YORK: US Senate Majority Leader Charles E Schumer has said that he is ready to use his good office for normalising...
ISLAMABAD: In a joint venture with the Intelligence Bureau , the Islamabad Capital Territory police have gunned down...
ISLAMABAD: The details of the conviction of Mumbai attacks’ mastermind Sajid Mir — who was reportedly arrested on...
KARACHI: In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 amid the recent spike in new cases of the pathogen, the National...
KABUL: International and local relief organisations are shifting their focus from the immediate to longer term for...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal...
Comments