Child dies after consuming ‘poisonous’ tea

JAMRUD: A four-year-old girl died allegedly after taking ‘poisonous’ tea while five others fell unconscious Monday.It was learnt that the girl identified as Hafsa, daughter of one Shahidullah, died after allegedly consuming ‘poisonous’ tea at the breakfast at a village in Jamrud. Shahidullah, his wife, two daughters and a son fell unconscious after taking the tea. They were rushed to a hospital where their condition was said to be critical.