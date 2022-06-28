 
Tuesday June 28, 2022
Newspost

High taxes

June 28, 2022

A 10 per cent super tax on large industries has invited backlash from the wealthiest. After the tax announcement, the stock market also witnessed a steep dip. Many people are asking why wealthy agriculturalists have not been subjected to high taxes.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi

