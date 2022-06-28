High taxes

Election is a fair process for choosing representative from an area for its socio-political uplift. The polling staff...
The recent surge in coronavirus cases has called for the government to re-impose its mask mandate, especially in...
While the 2022-23 budget has not yet been passed by parliament, the government has slapped a ‘mini budget’,...
Coal is an important source of energy, and it has 40 per cent share in power generation worldwide. It is good to note...
A Gallup survey recently concluded that at least 40 per cent of participants consider the current leaders as...
Due to its geographically and ethnically diverse land as well as diverse cultures, Pakistan continues to be one of the...
