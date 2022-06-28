Inflation bites

This is to draw the attention of officials of private-sector organizations to the suffering of people who are dealing with neck-deep inflation. People who are working white-collar jobs find it hard to meet their ends meet. They have to support their families, pay for their children’s education, and make arrangements for their elderly parents. Some of them reside in rented houses, and it has become quite hard to survive in such testing times. This class does not extend the proverbial begging-bowl and try to tackle financial issues on its own. Executives of private-sector companies should offer dearness allowance to alleviate the suffering of these people.

Professor Adeel Ali

Lahore