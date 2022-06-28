Inflation bites

This is to draw the attention of officials of private-sector organizations to the suffering of people who are dealing with neck-deep inflation. People who are working white-collar jobs find it hard to meet their ends meet. They have to support their families, pay for their children’s education, and make arrangements for their elderly parents. Some of them reside in rented houses, and it has become quite hard to survive in such testing times. This class does not extend the proverbial begging-bowl and try to tackle financial issues on its own. Executives of private-sector companies should offer dearness allowance to alleviate the suffering of these people.
Professor Adeel Ali
Lahore
Election is a fair process for choosing representative from an area for its socio-political uplift. The polling staff...
A 10 per cent super tax on large industries has invited backlash from the wealthiest. After the tax announcement, the...
The recent surge in coronavirus cases has called for the government to re-impose its mask mandate, especially in...
While the 2022-23 budget has not yet been passed by parliament, the government has slapped a ‘mini budget’,...
Coal is an important source of energy, and it has 40 per cent share in power generation worldwide. It is good to note...
A Gallup survey recently concluded that at least 40 per cent of participants consider the current leaders as...
Comments