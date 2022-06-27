No need to submit CNIC copy at utility stores anymore

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Sunday announced to abolish the need to submit a copy of your CNIC to shop at a utility store, local media reported.

According to details, the one-time password system has also been discontinued to shop at utility stores. The shoppers do not have to submit a copy of the CNIC to shop at any utility store from now on.

The shoppers will only have to show their original CNIC at the counter to buy subsidised items at the utility store. Shoppers will receive a confirmation message on a mobile number registered under their name.

According to the government rate list, the price for sugar at a utility store is Rs70/kg, Ghee 300/kg while a 10 kg flour bag is Rs400. Officials claim that over 1,500 items are being sold at subsidised rates at the utility stores.

However, the Utility Stores Corporation on Thursday announced to further increase in the prices of pulses and other food items across all utility stores in the country. According to a notification, the price of ‘Dal Chana’ has been increased by Rs28 to Rs190, while the price of ‘Daal Masoor’ has been jacked up by Rs55 to Rs270 per kilo.

Similarly, prices of ‘White Chana’ increased by Rs87 per kilogram to Rs300 per kg, as per the notification. The recent increase in prices of food items comes after the government hiked fuel prices for the second time in one week.