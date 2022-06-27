Canada sends two warships to Baltic Sea to bolster security

OTTAWA: Canada on Sunday deployed two warships to the Baltic Sea and North Atlantic, joining a pair of frigates already in the region, to reinforce Nato´s eastern flank in response to Russia´s invasion of Ukraine.
Her Majesty´s Canadian Ships (HMCS) Kingston and Summerside set sail for a four-month deployment as part of "deterrence measures in Central and Eastern Europe" launched in 2014 after Moscow annexed Crimea, the Canadian navy said in a statement.
Through October, the ships will participate in naval mine sweeping exercises and maintain a "high readiness" allowing them to "quickly and effectively respond in support of any Nato operations," it added.
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel on Sunday approved housing allowances for South Lebanon Army veterans residing in the Jewish...
MARSEILLE: Two popular coves in the "Calanques" area near Marseille, among southern France´s main attractions, saw...
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s top Christian cleric urged fractious politicians on Sunday to speed up the formation of a...
AL MANSURAH, Egypt: A trial began on Sunday for an Egyptian man accused of stabbing a woman to death in a public...
NEW YORK: Jailed former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been placed on suicide watch -- despite not being suicidal --...
YANGON: Myanmar authorities said they torched more than half a billion dollars worth of narcotics on Sunday as part of...
Comments