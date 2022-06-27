Canada sends two warships to Baltic Sea to bolster security

OTTAWA: Canada on Sunday deployed two warships to the Baltic Sea and North Atlantic, joining a pair of frigates already in the region, to reinforce Nato´s eastern flank in response to Russia´s invasion of Ukraine.

Her Majesty´s Canadian Ships (HMCS) Kingston and Summerside set sail for a four-month deployment as part of "deterrence measures in Central and Eastern Europe" launched in 2014 after Moscow annexed Crimea, the Canadian navy said in a statement.

Through October, the ships will participate in naval mine sweeping exercises and maintain a "high readiness" allowing them to "quickly and effectively respond in support of any Nato operations," it added.