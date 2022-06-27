Apca criticises KP govt over plan to abolish pensions

MARDAN: Central general secretary of All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) Aurangzeb Kashmiri on Sunday criticised the provincial government and said that in the name of reforms, authorities were abolishing pension of government employees.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting at the office of the district education officer (male). APCA Mardan president Afridi Khan, APCA chairman Ibrahim Khan, Wahid Khan, Hazrat Ali, Bacha Hussain, Siddique Khan, Nihad Ali and other office-bearers were also present in the meeting.

Aurangzeb Kashmiri said the government employees did not accept the black law of abolition of pensions. He argued that the government was passing an anti-employees bill from the provincial assembly in the name of pension reforms.

He added that on the one hand, the provincial government pretended to increase salaries by 16% and to integrate ad hoc relief into basic salaries while on the other the government cut pensions from government employees of scale-1 to scale-20. He argued that they would not allow the rulers to pass the black law.

He added that all the organisations and unions of government employees rejected the so-called pension reform of the provincial government.

He announced that APCA across the province would stage protests and sit-ins on June 28 in front of the press clubs of their respective districts and they would protest in front of the provincial assembly on June 30.

He added that millions of government employees of the province will participate in the sit-in in front of the provincial assembly on 30th. He argued that if the provincial government did not accept their demands, they would stage a sit-in outside former prime minister Imran Khan’s house in Islamabad.