Work initiated to widen, clean nullahs in capital

Islamabad : Keeping in view the upcoming monsoon season the local administration has started work on widening and cleaning nullahs in rural and urban areas of the capital city.

According to the details, the work has been initiated under phase one in various areas including River Soan, Loi Bher, Swan Garden, Aaghosh, CBR, and Bahria Town.

There is also a plan to carry out cleanliness work in the part of Korang River flowing from Burma Town Bridge to Gulberg Green and the bridge near Ghauri Phase V where stone crushing is being done by the private contractors.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) and staff members of the Revenue Department are monitoring the whole process of widening and cleanliness of all the nullahs passing through the federal capital.

The Islamabad District Administration is also coordinating with the local authorities in Rawalpindi because they want to ensure that the tidal wave coming from Islamabad during the monsoon should pass through Nullah Leh and reach the Soan River in the shortest possible time without any hindrance.

Trash, mud, and garbage are being lifted from the banks of the nullahs that are flowing from almost every sector of Islamabad and the civic body is taking special measures to clean those and ward off any untoward incident during the rain spell in the monsoon season.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon has said that they are making all-out efforts to ensure the safety of life and property during heavy rains in the monsoon season.

“We have started widening and cleaning nullahs and rivers and this work will be completed in the stipulated time period. The survey of vulnerable areas like katchi abadis is also underway that will help make arrangements in case of any emergency in monsoon season,” he said.