Congested bazaars

This is to draw the attention of the municipal authorities to the inconvenience being faced by residents of Rawalpindi due to inadequate parking facilities in main markets. No serious efforts have been made by the local administration to expand parking spaces in main city markets like Saddar.
Parking in Saddar is a difficult job. Visitors have no option but to park their vehicles on main roads, which results in traffic jams. On-duty police constables in the area should be assigned to instruct the visitors to park their vehicles at designated parking spaces or come back later if they fail to find a spot. It is hoped that some action will be taken in this regard.
Nida Ahmad
Rawalpindi
