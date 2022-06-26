Rs163.7bn budget presented in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday presented its maiden budget with an estimated outlay of Rs163.7 billion for the financial year 2022-23.

In the budget, an amount of Rs135.2 billion have been allocated for recurring expenditure whereas a chunk of Rs28.5 billion has been allocated for development expenditure. The development budget has been increased by Rs2 billion as compared to the previous financial year.

The budget proposes a 15 per cent Disparity Reduction Allowance, an increase in the revised pay scale, and a 15 per cent increase for pensioners. The development budget includes Rs1.8 billion for public health, Rs2.17 billion for education and Rs12 billion for communication.

Presenting the budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the Legislative Assembly, Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan said that the total expenditure for the next financial year has been estimated at Rs135.20 billion, including Rs5,803.3 million for the general administration and Rs1,185.4 million for the Board of Revenue, Rs41 million for land records and settlement, Rs1,149 million for relief and rehabilitation, Rs26,000 million for pension, public relations, Rs231.7 million for administration of justice and judiciary, Rs2,122.8 million for (home) admission, Rs7,250.8 million for prisons, Rs250.1 million for civil defence, Rs303.8 million for Armed Services Board, Rs85 million for Communication and Works, Rs4,578.7 million for education, Rs32,300 million for health, sports youth culture and transport (Rs139 million), religious affairs (Rs219 million), social welfare and women's development (Rs617.6 million), agriculture Rs857.5 million, livestock and dairy development (Rs785.6 million). The income (revenue generation) for the next financial year 2022-23, he said, was estimated at Rs36.50 billion.