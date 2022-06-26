President accepts GB governor’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has accepted the resignation of Gilgit Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon.
According to a press release issued by the President’s Secretariat here on Saturday, the President also appointed Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Speaker Syed Amjad Ali as the acting governor till the appointment of a new governor.
MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday presented its maiden budget...
LAHORE: An insane chaos at the baggage reclaim systems of London’s Heathrow Airport continues to compound the woes...
The National Assembly will take up the next fiscal year’s budget for passage on June 30, while the Finance Bill...
Imran announced holding a protest meeting on July 2 at the Parade Ground, Islamabad, against the government and its...
Rana Sanaullah is facing a 15kg heroin trafficking case, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment or a...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman raised the question on the neutrality and...
