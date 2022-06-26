 
Sunday June 26, 2022
President accepts GB governor’s resignation

By PPI
June 26, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has accepted the resignation of Gilgit Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon.

According to a press release issued by the President’s Secretariat here on Saturday, the President also appointed Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Speaker Syed Amjad Ali as the acting governor till the appointment of a new governor.

