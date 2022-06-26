PM Shehbaz addressing the Commissioning Parade of 117th Midshipmen and 25th Short Service Commission at the Pakistan Naval Academy Karachi on June 25, 2022. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday Pakistan believed in peaceful coexistence and wanted to promote friendly relations as it did not harbour any designs against anyone.

He was addressing the Commissioning Parade of 117th Midshipmen and 25th Short Service Commission at the Pakistan Naval Academy Karachi.

He said Pakistan’s desire for peace must not be construed as weakness. He said the entire nation was proud of its armed forces for their continuous vigil to foil enemies’ designs and rendering huge sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

He observed that Pakistan navy had been effectively playing its part to the overall deterrence and national security with the available resources. “Pakistan’s economic future hinges upon success of CPEC,” he said, adding the Gwadar port was its major project. He underscored that Pakistan Navy had even more important role to play in the present age of ever growing blue economy, marine security and strategic defence.

He said equipping Pakistan Navy with the latest technology for safeguarding maritime borders of the country was a priority of the government.

Lauding the contribution of Pakistan Navy, the prime minister said that it had a legacy of valour and professionalism and expressed the confidence that the newly commissioned cadets would further strengthen that legacy.



The PM said only those navies would prevail and prove effective which would align themselves with ever-evolving geostrategic spectrum and modern trends of warfare.

On arrival at the academy, he was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

The commissioning contingent comprised of 23 Midshipmen including four from Pakistan, 14 from Bahrain defence forces, three from State of Palestine, two from Qatar along with 19 officers from SSC Course. He congratulated officers from friendly countries on being commissioned in forces of their respective countries.

Later, the chief guest gave away awards to the distinction holders. The prestigious Quaid-i-Azam Gold Medal was awarded to Lt Syed Irtaza Haider Naqvi over his overall best performance. Midshipman Adnan M Ebrahim Jasim Bader (Bahrain) clinched the Academy’s Dirk. Officer Cadet Naufil Malik was awarded Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal, while Commandant Gold Medal was awarded to Officer Cadet Sumayya Sajjad from Short Service Commission course. The proficiency banner was awarded to Quarter Deck Squadron.

APP adds: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, earlier, arrived in Karachi on a daylong visit. He was received by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. He met delegations of PMLN and MQM in Karachi.

Later, Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Zardari House, Shaheed Benazir Abad, and expressed his condolences with former president and president PPPP Asif Ali Zardari, on the death of his mother.

The prime minister was accompanied by Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, Minister for Railways and Aviation Khwaja Saad Rafique, Minister for Trade Syed Naveed Qamar and his Special Assistant Syed Fahad Hussain.

They recited Fateha and prayed for high ranks of the departed soul.

Upon arrival at Zardari House, the PM was received by Asif Ali Zardari, CM Murad Ali Shah, Yusuf Raza Gilani, Shazia Marri, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Murtaza Wahab and Haji Ali Hassan Zardari.

Separately, PM Shehbaz Sharif Saturday extended his congratulations to Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the 9th anniversary of assuming reins of the government.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that Qatar was making massive strides under the leadership of Emir of Qatar and the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar remained excellent.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed the resolve to take all such measures that could help in increasing the digital transformation and promoting literacy and skills among the Pakistani youth in all forms of education and learning.

In a virtual address at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), being held in Kigali, Rwanda, the prime minister said that about more than 60 per cent of the total population of the Commonwealth countries comprised of youth, who held the future of their countries in their hands.

“Further with increased role of technology and use of digital medium, we have come to realise that digital transformation is a key to achieve innovative, inclusive and sustainable growth,” he added.

The PM also announced that Pakistan would host 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministers Meeting in Islamabad in January next year and invited the Commonwealth youth ministers to visit Pakistan and explore the beauty and diversity of this beautiful country.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday directed the department concerned that sheds and water-coolers should be installed outside the utility stores.

The head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi said that the step was taken to facilitate people, who stand in queues outside the utility stores.