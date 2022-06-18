PM Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while welcoming the announcement of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) regarding completion of its action plan by Pakistan, congratulated the nation over the big achievement on Friday.

"Alhamdulillah, return of Pakistan to the FATF whitelist is a big achievement, and it is evidence of restoration of country's reputation in the international community, " he said in a statement, issued by the Prime Minister’s Office. The PM also congratulated the government departments concerned, personalities and teams, whose efforts bore the fruit. He appreciated the performance of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and her team. He said that efforts of civil and military team in this connection were commendable.

"This credit goes to them as they were continuously working on the national effort," he said adding that he appreciated the team which worked for Pakistan's victory. PM Shehbaz Sharif said that InshaAllah, more good news would be heard in the days to come. "Return of Pakistan to the FATF whitelist will also help improve the country's economy," he said. The PM said he and his team were working for economic restoration of Pakistan.