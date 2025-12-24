Prince George creates style-stir following Kate Middleton's 'effect'

Prince George creates style stir following Kate Middle ‘effect’

Prince George drew unexpected attention during a charity visit ahead of Christmas when his simple outfit caught the public’s eye.

The Prince of Wales and his eldest son visited homelessness charity, The Passage, in London, where they helped with food preparations for those in need.

Photos from the visit spread quickly went viral with many royal fans focusing on George’s red jumper, which soon became hard to find in stores.

The future King donned a red half-zip jumper from Boden, available at Next. The knit, costing between £37 and £42 features a high zip neckline and designed to be worn easily in cooler outdoor settings.

Royal fans noted that the young royal already appears to influence shopping trends, much like his mother, Kate Middleton.

“I am not surprised at all. Such a kind young man. Following in his Grandma Diana’s and Papa’s footsteps. George is the future!” one penned, per GB News.

“Love Boden, good quality and still priced accessibly. It shows what a down to earth mother Catherine is,” another added.

Another royal fan praised George’s look as “classic and practical — just like his mum’s style.”

Sharing glimpses from the appearance, the official social media handle of Prince and Princess of Wales wrote, “Introducing Prince George to The Passage — and Claudette!”

“A huge thank you to everyone for your incredible work throughout the year and for continuing to inspire a shared commitment to preventing and ending homelessness in the UK.”