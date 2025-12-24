King Charles’ look for his Christmas Day broadcast released: ‘All ruddy-cheeked and smiling’

A sneak peek of King Charles’ outfit and ruddy-cheeked smile has just been released, and it shows the monarch as he records his annual Christmas broadcast in The Lady Chapel.

The recording that is in process at Westminster Abbey, is slated to release tomorrow on Christmas Day and comes after his annual cancer admission where he revealed the good news about being able to reduce his treatments after the New Year.

According to the BBC, the King is slated to talk at length about the ‘pilgrimage’ of life, as they call it. As well as the lessons it brings with it, at 15.00 on Christmas Day.

For those unversed with the significance of the church this message will be shared from, it serves as the final resting place for almost 15 former Kings and Queens, including names like Elizabeth I, Mary I and Charles II.

In his portrait shot the King is seen surrounded by a lush and lit tree, wearing a dark suit with sky blue accents sprinkled throughout via his tie and pocket square.

Check it out Below:



