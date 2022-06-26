Wajahat’s allegations baseless, vulgar: Shujaat

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Saturday dismissed as baseless and vulgar the allegations made by his younger brother Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain against his sons that they sought dollars from former president Asif Ali Zardari.

“I did not raise my sons like this and they are following my directions. I always advise them to speak truth and keep promises. They have cast their vote in support of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on my directives and did not seek any ministry from any one,” he said in a series of tweets. He said Zardari ‘visited and congratulated us after the success of no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan”.

He said: “Wajahat has said that if we do not end the alliance with the PMLN by June 30, he will form a new party. There are already hundreds of parties in Pakistan and what difference will it make if another party is formed.” He said Wajahat also alleged that PMLQ Secretary General and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema had divided “our family and this statement about Cheema is ‘immoral and based on lies’”.

A day earlier, Wajahat Hussain had announced the formation of a new party while talking to journalists.

Wajahat alleged that Tariq Bashir Cheema had "divided" his family, while Shujaat (his brother) has been "held hostage by his sons".

He lamented that Shujaat’s son, Salik Hussain, was "asking for dollars from Zardari" while claiming that he had "nothing to do with Gujarat’s politics."

Wajahat is also the father of PML-Q dissident Hussain Elahi, who announced his resignation from the party on June 8.

Elahi had said in his statement that he was ending his political journey with the PML-Q.

"I have always said this: my country is my priority."