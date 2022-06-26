10,205 cases registered against kite-flyers, one-wheelers

LAHORE : Spokesperson Punjab Police while giving details of operations against kite flying and one wheeling this year said that on the direction of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Punjab Police has launched the fastest operations against kite flying and one wheeling in the province.
In this regard, 10,205 cases have been registered against kite flying and one wheelers in the province this year and 10775 people have been arrested. He said that 794342 kites and 21817 metallic strings and pulleys were recovered from the violators.
Spokesperson Punjab Police said that 8932 cases were registered against the kite-flyers and 9266 persons were arrested while 1273 cases were registered against the one-wheelers and 1509 persons were rounded up.
Spokesperson Punjab Police said that the Lahore police has also been active in cracking down on kite-flying and one-wheeling offenders and 3500 cases were registered in Lahore whereas 3675 persons were arrested. Moreover, 22950 kites and 4281 pulleys were also recovered.
Spokesperson Punjab Police said that all possible measures are being taken to prevent the spread of kite flying for protection of lives of citizens and strict actions are being carried out in province under zero tolerance against the manufacture, sale and use of metallic string kites.
