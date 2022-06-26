CM clears EU Review Mission’s apprehensions

LAHORE : European Union GSP Plus Review Mission delegation headed by Guus Houttuin called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz here on Saturday.

Matters pertaining to the implementation of different conventions relating to GSP Plus came under detailed discussion during the meeting.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz redressed the apprehensions of the European Union Review Mission and assured complete implementation on all conventions. Chief Minister apprised the Head of EU review mission about his foremost priority to safeguard the rights of the women, minorities and other downtrodden segments of the society.

Hamza Shahbaz underscored that earlier a vigorous work had been done for the provision of equal rights to the weak segments during the Chief Minister tenure of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Child labour had been abolished from the brick kilns and 85 thousand children had been admitted to schools and were imparted free education along with given monthly scholarships. Chief Minister emphasized that the protection of women, minorities and weak segments is part of his government's priorities.

Chief Minister intimated that the new local government system had been approved by the Punjab Assembly adding that reserved seats had been enhanced for the women, minorities and the youth in the new local government system. He outlined that necessary legislation had been done to empower the women and minorities in our previous tenure.

Chief Minister desired to further increase trade with the member countries of the European Union. He assured the EU mission that even earlier the PMLN government safeguarded the women, minorities and the downtrodden segments.

Provincial Ministers Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Malik Ahmad Khan, Atta Ullah Tarar, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), concerned Secretaries and senior officials were also present during the meeting.

Minister visits DHQ hospital Nankana: Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique visited district headquarters (DHQ) hospital, Nankana on Saturday.

The minister inspected various departments of the hospital. He reviewed the attendance of doctors, supply of medicines to patients, sanitation arrangements and emergency services at the hospital.

CEO Health Dr Zahra Amin and MS Dr Qaiser briefed the minister on the issues of the hospital.

The minister met hospitalised patients and got information about medical facilities being accorded to them at the hospital.

On the occasion, the minister said as per directives of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, medical facilities for patients were being reviewed by visiting various government hospitals.

He said patients should not face any trouble visiting any government hospital in the province. He said the government would provide a clean environment to patients in government hospitals as better healthcare facilities was one of the top priorities of the PMLN government. The minister said appropriate hygienic arrangements were underway in government hospitals of the province as providing better healthcare facilities to the people of the province was their first responsibility.