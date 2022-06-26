FIA arrests killer & human trafficker

Islamabad : The Cyber-Crime Cell of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Saturday arrested a person allegedly involved in a crime related to financial fraud.

The FIA spokesperson told that the Cyber-Crime Cell Islamabad of FIA received a complaint that accused person obtained OTP from the complainant by impersonating himself as a representative of a bank.

The complainant said that after getting the OTP, the accused got transferred Rs890,000 from his bank account and both the transactions were made in the personal account of the accused.

Taking action on the complaint, the FIA registered a case against accused and a team led by SHO Mian Irfan raided a place and arrested accused from there. The FIA said that the further investigations are underway in this matter.

The Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB) Pakistan has arrested a culprit allegedly involved in a murder case from Oman.

According to the details, an accused was involved in a murder case and he was a wanted criminal of Sialkot police. On the request of Sialkot police, the FIA NCB Interpol Pakistan had issued his red notices.

Later, the authorities in Oman arrested him on the request of NCB Interpol Pakistan and sent him to Pakistan. The FIA authorities arrested the accused at Sialkot airport and handed him over to the police.

The FIA (Punjab Zone) one has arrested an accused, a human smuggler, from Gujrat. The FIA said that he was involved in human smuggling through land route. The FIA arrested him in a case registered in Gujrat for sending a man to Turkey through land route and later, he was deported from Turkey.

The FIA Gujranwala has arrested an agent, allegedly involved in sending people to abroad illegally through land route.

In a similar matter, the FIA anti-human trafficking circle has also arrested a notorious human smuggler.

The FIA said that the human smuggler used to send people across the border illegally with the help of an inspector of police, and three other agents. The FIA was raiding at different places to arrest the other accused persons.