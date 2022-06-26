Aeon & Trisl wins broker award

KARACHI: Real estate company Aeon & Trisl has bagged third position in Emaar Pakistan Quarter 1 Borker Awards 2022, a statement said on Saturday.
Founded in 2008 in Dubai, Aeon & Trisl Pakistan is a multinational real estate firm that has branches in Karachi, Lahore, Gujrat, Dubai, London, and Istanbul. It employs more than 350 people and has multiple offices worldwide.
The company’s CEO Ali Gilani and country head Faizan Munaf received the Emaar’s quarterly awards where high network individuals, top brokers, and development were present. Speaking on the occasion, Gilani applauded his team for the success and dedicated the award to efforts of his entire team.
