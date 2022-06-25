Corps commander visits South Waziristan

WANA: Corps Commander Peshawar Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed on Friday visited Kaniguram area in South Waziristan and attended a jirga of the local elders.

Inspector General of Frontier Corps, South, (IGFC) Maj Gen Mohammad Munir and Deputy Commissioner Meraj Amjad were also present. A good number of local elders, including Malik Pir Minhajuddin, Malik Fayyazur Rahman Mahsud, Mohammad Asif Khan, Shakir Mahsud and others, participated in the jirga. Speaking on the occasion, Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed said that the security forces rendered sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country. He said the role of the tribal people was instrumental in maintaining peace and executing uplift projects.

Underlining the importance of small dams, he said that these would help promote agriculture in the tribal district. He also underlined the need for promoting trade through the local routes with Afghanistan. He called for opening the closed schools and hospitals in South Waziristan. He directed the officials to open the category-D hospital in the area.

The local elders asked the military official to direct the relevant officials to build the 50-km long road leading from Kaniguram to the Afghan border to promote local trade. They also drew his attention to the slow pace of work on the small dam in Shakai.

Late, he visited the Army Public School in Kaniguram, went to the local bazaar and interacted with the traders.