BoG approves Rs15 billion budget

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) BoG has approved Rs 15 billion budget for 2022-23 with 78 per cent allocated to cricket activities.

It expressed delight at the national side’s performance that achieved a 75 per cent success-rate across all formats since September 2021, which was the highest amongst all Test cricket playing nations.

According to a PCB statement, the 69th meeting of the PCB Board of Governors, second of the calendar year, took place yesterday at the National High Performance Centre under the chairmanship of Ramiz Raja.

The BoG approved an operational activity-based annual budget for its 2022-23 fiscal year.

“The PCB has budgeted a total spend of PKR15billion, with approximately 78 per cent allocated for cricket-related activities. This includes enhanced central contracts for men’s and women’s cricketers, men’s and women’s international and domestic cricket events in the 2022-23 cricket season with additional local tournaments and matches, the HBL Pakistan Super League 8 and the inaugural Pakistan Junior League,” the board said in a statement.

“In addition to the operational budget, and looking ahead to the ACC 50-over Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that will be held in Pakistan, the BoG approved an allocation of funds for the upgradation of the infrastructure and stadia, which includes floodlights, replay screens, player dressing rooms and new spectator chairs.

“The BoG, as part of its duty of care towards its staff, also approved management’s recommendation of introducing schooling allowance for lower staff to support their children’s education,” said the statement.

The statement further said that as part of demarcation of CCAs, the BoG has also given approval of Affiliation Regulations. “The BoG approved amendments to the City Cricket Associations’ territorial jurisdictions in line with geographical demarcations, and also approved affiliation regulations to be complied with for future City Cricket Associations to be recognised.

“According to the approved amendments, Balochistan will have 13 districts, Central Punjab will have 18 districts, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will have 19 districts, Northern will have 11 districts, Sindh will have 17 districts and Southern Punjab will have 14 districts.”

The BoG appreciated the 81 per cent increase in media and sponsorship revenues.

The BoG approved the concept of building additional rooms as player residences in Lahore, Karachi and Multan.

The PCB Chairman provided an update on the Pakistan Junior League, which will be held in Lahore in October. The BoG was informed of the keen interest amongst the commercial partners as well as the ICC Member Boards, who have expressed their support by agreeing to release their players.

“The BoG expressed their delight with the Chairman’s decision to increase the pensions of former Test cricketers, under the PCB Players’ Welfare Policy,” the statement added.

“The BoG noted with satisfaction that 314 matches in 12 national tournaments were held in the 2021-22 domestic season. This helped domestic players earn between PKR3.7million to PKR5million through the PCB Domestic Player Contracts. This was in addition to the over 200 former cricketers, who are presently employed by the PCB in various roles, including administrative and coaching roles.

“The BoG received an update on the ongoing club scrutiny, which is being carried out by the renowned international audit firm, KPMG.”